TD Cowen Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CHRD opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

