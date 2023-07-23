TD Securities Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$59.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.