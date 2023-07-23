Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $83.44 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $83.44 million and approximately $224,039.55 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

