Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLTZY. HSBC downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

