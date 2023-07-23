TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $167.50 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $167.50 million and $13.31 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,483,413 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,417,013 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

