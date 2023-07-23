Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

