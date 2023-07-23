Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.02 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

