Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,796,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,661,480. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.46. The stock has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

