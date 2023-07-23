Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Lowered by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,469.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,354.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,627.50. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.81. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

