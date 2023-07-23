Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

