TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.61. 2,835,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.