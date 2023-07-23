TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.97. 698,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,112. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.