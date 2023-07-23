TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,379. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

