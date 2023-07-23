TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. 5,858,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.80.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

