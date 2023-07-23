TFG Advisers LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 30,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.