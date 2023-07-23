The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

