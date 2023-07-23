The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,200 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.42% of Kroger worth $503,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
