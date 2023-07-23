The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

