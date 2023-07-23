ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $129,997.40 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $129,997.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $110,535.84.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23.

TDUP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. UBS Group AG grew its position in ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

