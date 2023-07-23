Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 15,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 281,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

