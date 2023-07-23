Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.24.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

