Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) is Anson Funds Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,592 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential comprises 2.5% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Tricon Residential worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN remained flat at $9.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 839,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,736. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.