Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,485 shares during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for 0.6% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,834. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

