Truist Financial Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $400.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

