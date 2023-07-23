Truist Financial Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $153.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 55,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

