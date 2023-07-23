Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.