Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.93.

TYL stock opened at $403.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

