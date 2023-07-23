UBS Group Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $120.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

