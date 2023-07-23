United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

