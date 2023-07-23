United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) versus Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Critical Analysis

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $463.44 million 1.30 $7.07 million N/A N/A Toll Brothers $10.28 billion 0.84 $1.29 billion $12.53 6.28

This table compares United Homes Group and Toll Brothers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Homes Group and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Toll Brothers 1 3 7 1 2.67

Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Toll Brothers 13.59% 21.75% 10.97%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

