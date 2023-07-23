United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.