V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,666 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 295,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
