V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

