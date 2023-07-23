V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

