V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $980,680,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,740,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

