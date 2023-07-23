V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $340.90 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

