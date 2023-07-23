V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

