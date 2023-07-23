V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after buying an additional 274,326 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $409,603,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

NTR stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.