V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

