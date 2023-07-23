V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OKTA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.
In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
