V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.