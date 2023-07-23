V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $125.82 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

