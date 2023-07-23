Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.