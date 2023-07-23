Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 299,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 968,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. 10,494,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.