Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. 8,739,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

