Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 0.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.