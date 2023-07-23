Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $144,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

