Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.66. 993,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

