Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

