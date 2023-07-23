Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3,964.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.