Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.76. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

